|
|
Thomas Eugene Boy – 84 of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl passed on March 29, 2020. Survived by his loving wife of 57 years Patricia Boy, daughter Wendy Robbin and husband Samuel Robbin of Plantation, FL and Granddaughters Ashley and Amanda Robbin. Tom was proceeded in death by his daughter Tamara Boy.
Last surviving and youngest of the four "Boy Brothers" Tom was born in Durham, NC to Carl and Francis Boy and attended Durham High School and Purdue University. Tom started off working at the family restaurant in Durham, "The Blue Light" which later became "Sam's Quick Shop". Tom's brother Sam remained in Durham and continued to run the family's restaurant. Tom and his two brothers James & Carl moved to Ft. Lauderdale in the early 1950's flying air cargo and groceries throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, distributing the Wall Street Journal in the U.S., and leasing aircraft through their company Carolina Aircraft Corp. The organization entered the jet age in the early 1970's as Tom worked to develop the company's new subsidiary National Jets, a private jet charter operator. National Jets became widely known not only for flying executives and movie stars, but also for its award winning private terminal FBO and aircraft maintenance facilities. Tom was an Army Veteran and a true aviation pioneer as he went on to create National Air Ambulance in the mid 1970's. National became the 1st air ambulance to be licensed in Florida and grew into one of the largest and most well-respected medevac operations throughout North and Latin America transporting thousands of patients during its 40 plus years. Through a joint venture in the early 1990s Tom assisted in the development of 40 acres which became the new home for National Jets and FedEx on Ft. Lauderdale Hollywood International.
Tom was quick witted and ready with a one-liner that would always bring a smile. His passions were his wife, daughters, granddaughters, aviation, travel, boating, fishing, The Miami Dolphins and helping family, friends, his staff and the patients his company flew.
Private burial was held on April 3rd and a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to: : Southeast Florida Chapter, 3323 W. Commercial Blvd., Suite 260, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309 or www.alz.org/seflorida
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2020