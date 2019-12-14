|
|
Thomas F. McKee, 95, was called to be with the Lord on Dec. 7, 2019. He is survived by his son, Kevin, daughter, Kathy, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Kraeer Funeral Home at 1199 E. Sample Rd., Pompano Beach on Dec. 14, 2019 2 - 6 pm. The mass will be held on Mon. Dec. 16, 2019 at 11 am at St. Gabriel Church at 731 No. Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CGMAHQ.org
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 14, 2019