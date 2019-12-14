Home

Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1199 NE 36th Street
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
(954) 946-2900
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1199 NE 36th Street
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Church
731 No. Ocean Blvd.
Pompano Beach, FL
Thomas F. McKee Obituary
Thomas F. McKee, 95, was called to be with the Lord on Dec. 7, 2019. He is survived by his son, Kevin, daughter, Kathy, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Kraeer Funeral Home at 1199 E. Sample Rd., Pompano Beach on Dec. 14, 2019 2 - 6 pm. The mass will be held on Mon. Dec. 16, 2019 at 11 am at St. Gabriel Church at 731 No. Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CGMAHQ.org
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 14, 2019
