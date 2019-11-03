|
|
Tom Percy, Artist and "Pop" to all, died at Age 94.
Thomas F. Percy passed peacefully on October 3, 2019 at the Sussman House in Rockland, ME.
Born in Roxbury, MA, in 1925, Tom lived a large and influential life, filled with many passions that he pursued with gusto. Though his paintings live on the walls of his family's homes as well as local businesses and galleries, his absence is felt deeply by all who knew him.
Tom's early years were spent in Massachusetts and Maine. He served in the Korean War and married Cynthia Wilkin in 1953.
From 1957 to 1976, Tom and Cynthia became house parents at Greer School, Hope Farm in Milbrook, NY, a boarding school for children from broken homes. Tom also taught drivers education, forestry, and vocational skills. These years are part of Tom's living legacy; his positive guidance is still cherished today by the school's alumni, many of whom still maintained relationships with him until his death.
Tom's fatherly magnetism continued all his life. All of his nieces, nephews, younger cousins and even friends called him "Pop", and Tom basked in the title. When the Percys left Greer, they returned to Popham Beach, Maine, where Tom's family had resided for several generations. He spent 10 years working at BIW before retiring and all the while, he and Cynthia continued to manage their summer cottage business started in 1969, T. Percy Cottages.
In 1996 Tom and Cynthia became snow birds spending the colder months in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. At the age of 75, he decided roller blading would invite too many injuries and started learning tennis at the Jimmy Evert Tennis Center. He shared many adventures with his dear Ronnie Shy in Florida and than Tom fell in love with Arizona. They spent winters in the desert where time on the tennis court led them to discover Pickleball. Tom quickly become a Senior Olympics gold medalist. He and Ronnie came to Maine every summer and brought Pickleball with them, helping to start its popularity in the Bath area.
In his later years, Tom focused on painting, enjoying the company of loved ones, strong coffee, and as many apple fritters as he could eat.
Tom has joined his parents, Minot & Ilene Percy; siblings Minot, Jack & Ilene Percy, Jr.; and his beloved Ronnie Shy.
He is remembered by his wife, Cynthia; sisters Alice & Carole; children Leila (husband Jeff), Marion & David (wife Tracy) Percy; five grandchildren including David Percy, Jr. of Ft. Lauderdale; three great-grands; many cousins, extended family and treasured friend, Bill Sherman of Jupiter, FL.
Memorial Service to be held at Grace Church, 1100 Washington Street, Bath, Maine, November 23, 10:30am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Tom's name to Farnsworth Art Museum, Rockland, ME.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 3, 2019