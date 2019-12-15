|
Thomas George Gosnell, 77, of Pompano Beach, Florida, passed away on December 8th, 2019.
He was born to parents Thomas and Mary in Enid, Oklahoma. He joined the Army where he earned a Sharpshooter badge. Tom received diplomas from both FAU and UF. He studied Agriculture, had a passion for Science and became an Accountant.
He married Kathleen Melillo, the love of his life, in 1969. He was a beloved husband, father, and "Papa". Tom is survived by his daughter, Kerry Gosnell; his sister, Carol Wilhelm; and his granddaughters, Kylie and Kendall. Tom was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Mary; wife, Kathy; and sister, Inez Ancell.
Tom was known for his intelligence, quick wit, and big heart. Known to many as "Zeus", his family and friends knew they could count on him for his wisdom and guidance. He was a hard-working and compassionate man, someone that could make you laugh when you didn't even want to smile.
Arrangements for a Celebration of Life will be made after the holidays.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 15, 2019