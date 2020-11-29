On Monday morning, November 23, 2020, Thomas H. DiGiorgio, devoted husband, father of two, and grandfather of three, passed away at the age of 92. Thom was born on May 4, 1928 in Philadelphia, PA to Frank and Mary DiGiorgio. After being honorably discharged from the army twice, he started a full-time job at an architectural office and attended night school at Drexel University where he earned his degree in architecture. He practiced residential and commercial architecture for over 60 years. On October 31, 1953, he married his true love, Jayne Florio. They raised one son, Tom Jr, and one daughter, Tammy. Within a few years of graduating, Thom joined forces with two other architects and formed Magaziner, DiGiorgio, Kirkbride in Philadelphia, PA. That firm soon became DiGiorgio Kirkbride and was later shortened to DK Architects and Planners. At the encouragement (insistence) of Jayne, he moved to Florida in 1978 and established DK Architects and Planners in Pompano Beach, FL. He and the firm received multiple national awards for excellence over the next four decades. Thom was a man that loved life and shared his love with all that he met. He was always there with a smile, a joke, and a story. He instilled in his children the importance of "giving back" to the community he lived in. He served as chairman, president, and board member of far too many social and civic organizations to mention. He is recognized by his peers as a leader, mentor, and Statesman. He was a man of deep faith in God and faith in humanity. He genuinely believed in the goodness of others. Thom lived his life by the Golden Rule, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." Even with his hectic work and civic schedule, he always found time for his family, rarely missing a dinner, game, school play or event, not just showing up but making every event happier and brighter. He did this for his children and grandchildren alike. Thom was preceded in death by his Father Frank, Mother Mary, Brothers, Frank, Leonard, Phil, and Albert, and his sister Clara. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Jayne, his son Tom Jr. & (Nathalie), his daughter Tammy & (Costancio). He was the doting, caring grandfather of three precious children, Jacqueline, Tommy III and Cadence. He was fondly known to them as Pop Pop. In addition, he was known as the funny, kindhearted uncle to many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Gathering for relatives and friends will be held on Monday December 7, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services, 4650 N. Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064. Please note due to COVID precautions participation will be limited. A Virtual Catholic Wake Service will be Live Streamed at 6:30 p.m. at: https://www.horizonfuneralcremation.com/page/live-webcasting
Password: FuneralLivestream1#
Private burial and military honors will follow at South Florida National Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at: www.HorizonFuneralCremation.com