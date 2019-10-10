Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
American Legion Cooper City
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas H. Jacobs


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas H. Jacobs Obituary
Thomas H. Jacobs passed away unexpectedly on September 30, 2019.

Tom was born in Tampa, Florida on December 13, 1942 to Thomas Jacobs and Marie Hood. He graduated high school in 1960 from Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Georgia, where he was given the honor of membership into The Order of DeMolay. In 1966 he joined the United States Air Force and served for four years. He married Laura Hill on April 11, 1980; they welcomed their only daughter together, Robyn, in January 1982. He is survived by his daughter, Robyn Woodall; sister, Patricia Draper; partner, Karen Failla; and many close relatives and family friends.

A Life Celebration will be held in his honor at the American Legion Cooper City on October 26, 2019 from 1:00pm – 5:00pm.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.