Thomas H. Jacobs passed away unexpectedly on September 30, 2019.
Tom was born in Tampa, Florida on December 13, 1942 to Thomas Jacobs and Marie Hood. He graduated high school in 1960 from Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Georgia, where he was given the honor of membership into The Order of DeMolay. In 1966 he joined the United States Air Force and served for four years. He married Laura Hill on April 11, 1980; they welcomed their only daughter together, Robyn, in January 1982. He is survived by his daughter, Robyn Woodall; sister, Patricia Draper; partner, Karen Failla; and many close relatives and family friends.
A Life Celebration will be held in his honor at the American Legion Cooper City on October 26, 2019 from 1:00pm – 5:00pm.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 10, 2019