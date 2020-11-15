Plantation, Florida - Thomas H. Redmond (Tom), age 87, went home to be with his Lord and Savior after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Tom passed away on November 10, 2020.



Tom is survived by his wife Joann of 18 years. He has four children from his prior marriage to Billie Jo Beattie: Charles Redmond, Thom Redmond, Kate (Redmond) Green, and Michael Redmond, who passed away in March 2000.



Tom attended Penn State University and later joined the United States Army, graduating first in class focusing on communications. Tom found work after the army in sales and marketing and eventually excelled in industrial sales. Tom launched a start-up company called "The Redmond Group," which became an award-winning advertising firm in South Florida.



He was an avid member of Calvary Chapel Church in Fort Lauderdale. He spent many years as a Bible teacher at a ministry in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. His favorite verse was 2 Timothy 1:9, Which declares, "For God saved us and called us to live a holy life. He did this not because we deserved it, but because his plan from before the beginning of time to show us his grace through Jesus Christ."



Although ill for many years, Tom continued to love Jesus and love his family until the very end. Tom's funeral services take place Tuesday, November 17, at 3pm at Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale.



The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Calvary Chapel, Ft. Lauderdale, FL in Tom's name.



