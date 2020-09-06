Thomas J Cooney (Tommy) of Oakland Park, FL died suddenly in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on August 22, 2020. Born in Erie PA September 24, 1967, he was preceded in death by his parents, Marilyn L (Weber) and George J. Cooney. He is survived by brothers and sisters Karen McCann, Sharon Rose, John Cooney, Gregory (Anne) Cooney, Judy (Dale) Swartzbeck, Colleen (Dale) Cubitt, Daniel Cooney and Sean (Sarah) Cooney and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and many, many friends.



His passion for life was contagious, and his laugh will be remembered and missed by all who knew him. He was the first to lend a hand and would be the first to help anyone who was in need. Tommy was loved and his memory will be cherished by anyone that was fortunate enough to know him.



Tommy was a graduate of Our Lady of Peace grade school and Merceyhurst Prep Highschool (86). After a proud service to our country in the U. S. Navy, (1986-1989) Tommy attended SUNY Buffalo where he completed his B.S. and Masters in Urban Planning.



From his close friends "My favorite thing to do was to make him laugh, and if you knew him, you know that laugh. It was loud and hard, the kind that would turn heads. I will miss that. His love and loyalty to his family was tremendous, and his face would light up when talking about childhood memories… His heart was huge and without hesitation shared whatever was needed to anyone."



"He did have a wonderful laugh! Now the angels get to hear it"



"I will always have you in my heart and in between my ears. XOXO. Rest easy Cooney!"



