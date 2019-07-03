Dr. Thomas J. Ryan Ed.D. 77 of Pompano Beach, FL passed away June 24th, 2019. In his tenure of over 47 years at BCC, he taught history, served as Director of Student Activities, Dean of Student Affairs & Athletic Director, in addition to coaching and mentoring. Community service was an essential part of Dr. Ryan's life, he was actively involved with the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks,Broward County Fair, the Boys & Girls Clubs, the United States Marine Corps Reserve USMC Toys for Tots & the Davie/Cooper City Chamber of Commerce. After retiring from BCC in 2007, he combined his love of history & travel lecturing on cruise ships. Dr. Ryan is survived by his loving partner, Penny McIsaac; sons Thomas III (Kristy) of St. Petersburg Florida and Michael (Kayla) of Flowery Branch, Georgia; their mother, Dorothy and grandchildren T.J., Delaney, Colton, Grace, Emory and Abby. Friends will be received On Saturday from 9:30 AM until the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at TM Ralph Plantation Funeral Home 7001 NW 4th Street Plantation, FL. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn South Mausoleum in Davie, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Tom Ryan Scholarship at Eckerd College, St. Petersburg, FL. To read more visit tmralph.com 954 587-6888. Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 3, 2019