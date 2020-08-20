1/1
Thomas J. Stewart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Sunday, August 16th, 2020, Thomas (Tommy) Stewart of Dania Beach passed away with his wife by his side. A devoted husband, father, brother and son, he is survived by his wife Jennifer, his two children, Logan and Hunter Stewart and his brothers James H. (Paula) Stewart, Jr., John K. (Rosalie) Stewart, David M. (Donna) Stewart, and his sister Sandra (George) Dolan. A Florida native, his years in the Air Force sent him to Biloxi, MS right after his wedding and later to Omaha, NE before returning to South Florida.

Tom began his broadcasting career as in indie pioneer in the days of pirate radio in the 1990's. He later worked for Clear Channel and most recently for Univision in Miami, FL. Up until his last days he continued to host a motivational podcast with childhood friend, John Curren. Tom was a gifted and disciplined martial artist who eventually led his whole family into the field of competitive Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, which they frequently wrote about on their "Jiu-Jitsu Family" blog. He was a rare man with profound spirituality, a sense of humor, and a generous heart. He was fond of the quote "Be the hero of your own story." This he certainly was and to those who know and love him, that he will always remain.

Visitation will be held at Landmark Funeral Home on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Virtual prayer service with military honors will be conducted at 7:30 pm. Burial will be on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Southern Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Landmark Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Prayer Service
07:30 PM
Landmark Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Burial
11:00 AM
Southern Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 989-8220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Landmark Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved