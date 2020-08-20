On Sunday, August 16th, 2020, Thomas (Tommy) Stewart of Dania Beach passed away with his wife by his side. A devoted husband, father, brother and son, he is survived by his wife Jennifer, his two children, Logan and Hunter Stewart and his brothers James H. (Paula) Stewart, Jr., John K. (Rosalie) Stewart, David M. (Donna) Stewart, and his sister Sandra (George) Dolan. A Florida native, his years in the Air Force sent him to Biloxi, MS right after his wedding and later to Omaha, NE before returning to South Florida.



Tom began his broadcasting career as in indie pioneer in the days of pirate radio in the 1990's. He later worked for Clear Channel and most recently for Univision in Miami, FL. Up until his last days he continued to host a motivational podcast with childhood friend, John Curren. Tom was a gifted and disciplined martial artist who eventually led his whole family into the field of competitive Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, which they frequently wrote about on their "Jiu-Jitsu Family" blog. He was a rare man with profound spirituality, a sense of humor, and a generous heart. He was fond of the quote "Be the hero of your own story." This he certainly was and to those who know and love him, that he will always remain.



Visitation will be held at Landmark Funeral Home on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Virtual prayer service with military honors will be conducted at 7:30 pm. Burial will be on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Southern Memorial Park.



