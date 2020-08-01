Thomas James Dow, treasured husband, father and grandfather, departed this life suddenly on Saturday, July 25th, 2020. Known to his friends and family as Tom, he was 88.
Thomas was born in Paterson, New Jersey, the son of the late Thomas Dow and the late Margaret Flaherty. He was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Jean Kara.
After graduating high school, Thomas attended the Hospital Corps. School in 1953 and then served in the U.S. Navy until December of 1955. Thomas was a Korean War Veteran and served as a Physician's Assistant during the war. He was a decorated War Veteran receiving the National Defense Service Medal. As an active member of the American Legion Post #142 he will be missed by his many good friends at the post.
Thomas was a devout Roman Catholic and faithful member of Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church, Oakland Park, Florida.
His family and friends knew him as a loving and charismatic storyteller who always told a story that made everyone laugh. He loved music and could glide across the dance floor. Tom also loved to take sunset rides in his convertible with the top down.
He worked for the Paterson Evening News, owned his own restaurants in New Jersey and later became a successful real estate agent in Florida. Once retired, he enjoyed dining out nightly, traveling and going to the casino with his wife, Jean.
Thomas is survived by his son Thomas Dow (Lynn) in Florida and his daughter Tara Dow-Hawkins (Brendan) in Virginia and ex-wife Priscilla Dorr (Lawrence) in North Carolina.
Thomas leaves behind 4 wonderful grandchildren, who he loved so dearly; Tara, Kathleen, Madeleine and Brendan.
A Catholic Mass will be held on Friday, August 14th, 2020 at 10am at Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church. His remains will be buried at the National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida, with military honors next to his beloved wife, Jean. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Thomas' name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
– www.stjude.org