McARDLE, THOMAS JOSEPH, 85 of Coral Springs, FL died on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He is survived by his Loving Family; wife Ellen; sons James (Jean) McArdle, Thomas (Kathryn) McArdle, Robert (Liz) McArdle, William (Debbie) McArdle, Brian (Mary Jo) Martone and Kerryn (Andy) Loesner; grandchildren Patricia (Bob) Breingan, Ryan, Caitlin, Bryan (Chelsi), Michael, Sean, Matthew, Tyler, Kelly McArdle; Lauren, Kyle & Sophia Loesner; great-grandchildren Caroline & Connor Breingan, Mason & Cash McArdle. He is predeceased by his wife Patricia McArdle.Family & Friends may gather at Kraeer Funeral Home, Coral Springs, FL, Sunday, March 24, 2019, 1 -5 PM. Services will also be held in Bronx, NY; Friday March 29, 2019, Schuyler Hill Funeral Home, 3-7 PM; Saturday March 30, 2019, Funeral Mass at Church of St. Benedict. Interment to follow at St Raymond's Cemetery.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 23, 2019