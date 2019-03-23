Home

Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1655 University Drive
Coral Springs, FL 330716026
(954) 753-8960
Thomas McArdle
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schuyler Hill Funeral Home
Bronx, NY
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
Church of St. Benedict.
Bronx, NY
McARDLE, THOMAS JOSEPH, 85 of Coral Springs, FL died on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He is survived by his Loving Family; wife Ellen; sons James (Jean) McArdle, Thomas (Kathryn) McArdle, Robert (Liz) McArdle, William (Debbie) McArdle, Brian (Mary Jo) Martone and Kerryn (Andy) Loesner; grandchildren Patricia (Bob) Breingan, Ryan, Caitlin, Bryan (Chelsi), Michael, Sean, Matthew, Tyler, Kelly McArdle; Lauren, Kyle & Sophia Loesner; great-grandchildren Caroline & Connor Breingan, Mason & Cash McArdle. He is predeceased by his wife Patricia McArdle.Family & Friends may gather at Kraeer Funeral Home, Coral Springs, FL, Sunday, March 24, 2019, 1 -5 PM. Services will also be held in Bronx, NY; Friday March 29, 2019, Schuyler Hill Funeral Home, 3-7 PM; Saturday March 30, 2019, Funeral Mass at Church of St. Benedict. Interment to follow at St Raymond's Cemetery.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 23, 2019
