Surrounded by his loving family, Thomas Leo Curran, passed away peacefully and with dignity at his home on June 9, 2020 after a period of declining health. Tom was born on April 10, 1930 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania to Dr. Thomas Leo Curran and Ann Malone Curran. He grew up in neighboring Duquesne with his siblings Rosemary and Larry. He attended Villanova University on a Naval ROTC scholarship and received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and economics. Upon graduation Tom joined the United States Marine Corps and very proudly served in the Korean War. He rose to the rank of Captain and married fellow United States Marine Corps Captain Elena Brigotti in 1956. Tom and Elena moved to Fort Lauderdale in 1961 to raise their family. Tom was a stockbroker and also served in the Marine Corps Reserve. In his retirement, he was an arbitrator for the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ. Tom lived his life with unrelenting Catholic faith, patriotism to nation and devotion to family.
Tom is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elena, daughters Maria and Maura and her children Christina and Thomas "Logan", and son Tom (Mary) and their daughter Erin Thomas (Sam). He is also survived by sisters-in-law Patricia Brigotti and Angela Curran, numerous beloved Brigotti, Curran and Denne nieces and nephews, and devoted friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Thomas L. Curran and Ann Malone Curran, father and mother-in law Mario and Maria Brigotti, sister Rosemary Denne (Carl), brother Larry (Libby) and brother-in-law James Brigotti.
Mass and burial private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Semper Fi Fund which provides financial assistance and quality of life solutions to our wounded heroes and their families.Semper Fi Fund at 825 College Boulevard, Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057, www.semperfifund.org/donate
Tom is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elena, daughters Maria and Maura and her children Christina and Thomas "Logan", and son Tom (Mary) and their daughter Erin Thomas (Sam). He is also survived by sisters-in-law Patricia Brigotti and Angela Curran, numerous beloved Brigotti, Curran and Denne nieces and nephews, and devoted friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Thomas L. Curran and Ann Malone Curran, father and mother-in law Mario and Maria Brigotti, sister Rosemary Denne (Carl), brother Larry (Libby) and brother-in-law James Brigotti.
Mass and burial private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Semper Fi Fund which provides financial assistance and quality of life solutions to our wounded heroes and their families.Semper Fi Fund at 825 College Boulevard, Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057, www.semperfifund.org/donate
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 21, 2020.