Thomas (Tommy) Maclyn Wohl, a military veteran, businessman, rancher and civil servant, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born July 26, 1924 in Jamaica, Long Island, New York to Martin and Olga Wohl. The family re-located to Hollywood, FL when Tommy was eight years old. As a young man, he left his formal education at the University of Florida to defend America during World War II. He was awarded a Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart for his service in the 75th infantry division as a forward observer directing artillery fire. Upon returning to his hometown after the war, he started his career as a general contractor building homes for fellow military personnel. He was instrumental in forming Home Federal Savings and Loan Association as he loved helping people get ahead in life. Tommy's cattle ranching endeavors began in Davie, FL, but South Florida's population growth pushed agriculture north. This led him to Sebring, FL where he purchased Rafter T Ranch in 1962 and became a part-time Sebring resident on weekends whenever possible. As South Florida's population boomed, the quaint charm of his hometown was disappearing. He got involved on many appointed and elected boards to provide guidance for Hollywood's future. With little success in influencing South Florida's growth management initiatives, he came to view Sebring as the city he remembered Hollywood was when he young. He became a devoted advocate of serving Sebring and Highlands County, and he re-located to Sebring as a permanent resident in 1999. Tommy was well-liked and respected for his integrity; compassion for family, friends and employees; and for speaking his mind in no uncertain terms. Although he will be missed, his memory will remain with all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 71 years Marjorie (Marge); sister Dorothy (Shatzi) Gaines; children James Wohl (Jeri), Susan Mayworth (Robert), Patricia Handley (William) and William Wohl; 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in honor of Thomas M. Wohl to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Rd, Sebring, FL 33870. A private, family memorial will be held. Online condolences may be shared at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2020.