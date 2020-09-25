Thomas Mahoney

Tom Mahoney was born and raised in South Boston, Mass. Upon graduating from high school, he entered the U.S. Navy Air Force, serving in a guided missile squadron. After his military service, he entered the monastic life joining the Order of Discalced Carmelites. Upon ordinations as a Catholic priest, he served seven years as a missionary in the Philippine Islands. After Returning to the States, Tom moved to Florida where he taught in Broward Public Schools, Broward College and worked for over thirty years for the State Department of H.R.S and the Department of Juvenile Justice. He retired in 2016. In 1984, Tom married the woman of his dreams, Lynne Lundberg. They had two beautiful children, John and Lisa, plus two grandchildren, Lyle and Emile. Tom and Lynne were happily married for 36 years. A memorial is being postponed due to COVID restrictions and will be held at a future date. Family and friends can look for the upcoming date on Tom's memorialized Facebook page. In place of flowers, Tom asked to please give a $20 bill to a homeless person.



"LOVE, JOY, PEACE, FOREGIVENESS"- his mantra



