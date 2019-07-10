Tom Zsak "TZ" passed away suddenly on June 10th while vacationing at his mountain home in Maggie Valley, NC. Originally from Perth Amboy, New Jersey he worked and lived in South Florida for the better part of his life. TZ worked out of station 49 for the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department as driver engineer for 32 years until his retirement. TZ was best known as a pillar in the local fishing community. He owned and operated the fishing charter boat "Happy Day Today" out of A dock Bahia Mar for the past 35 years as well as fished for big game around the world. His presence and influence in that tight knit community will always be remembered. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held at Anne Kolb Nature Center, 751 Sheridan St. Hollywood, FL 33019 on July 21st from 5:30 -7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to in the name of Tom Zsak and the "Happy Day Today". Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 10, 2019