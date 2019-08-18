|
|
Thomas R. Shaw "Tom", 84, an amazing and beloved man, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. He will be missed by his loving family; Wife of 60 years Amelia "Ann", Daughters Kimberley Shaw Fuentes and Kelly Shaw Clark, Sons Kenneth "Bud" Shaw, and Kirk Shaw, and spouses. His Grandchildren; Ryan Fuentes, Taylor Fuentes Carta, Thomas Clark, Mack Clark, and Kelsey Clark, Callahan Shaw, and Ashli Shaw, Great-grandson Luca Carta, and his Brother Dennis Shaw as well as his faithful companion Molly (his dog).
Tom served his country proudly as a United States Marine. In 1958 Tom's service took him to Middle-East, Lebanon where he served with the American Land Forces.
After serving in the Marine Corps he married his beautiful wife Amelia "Ann" and had four children. Tom worked for The Florida Power and Light Company and retired after 18 years in order to help his wife start their family business, Ann's Florist & Greenhouse.
Tom was a well-known Coach at Rotary Park; Hollywood Hills Optimist Baseball League where he is still the only Coach to have led his Colt League Team to the World Series (1980).
In 1976 Tom and Ann started their family business, Ann's Florist & Greenhouse in Hollywood. A popular destination known today as Ann's Florist and Coffee Bar, Ft. Lauderdale. Currently owned and operated by Son "Bud' Shaw, Daughter Kim Shaw Fuentes, and Grand-daughter Taylor Fuentes Carta.
A Celebration of Life gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday, August 20th, 6-9 PM with a Memorial Service at 7:00 PM at Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL, 33021, 954-989-8220. Please leave condolences online at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019