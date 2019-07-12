Thomas S. Base, of Coral Springs, FL son of Gerald and Joan Base (deceased) was born 15 October 1948 and died on 7 July 2019. He is survived by his partner of twenty-one years and love of his life Gary Snow, his sister Jennifer Mellalieu, brothers John (Casey) and Rick (Debbie deceased) and sister Lindy (deceased) and numerous nieces, nephews and many four-legged fur babies. He graduated in 1974 with an MBA from Queens University, worked hard and retired from a successful career as an automobile executive. In addition, he was a dedicated human rights activist, and a beloved member and long-term President of Hidden Hammocks Estates HOA. Most of all he was a lover of dogs, cats and an avid orchid aficionado. Tommy will be remembered at a "Celebration of Life" being planned at the Dauer Classic Car Museum in the City of Sunrise, FL on 3 August 2019 at 2:00 p.m., further details to be announced. Tommy believed "love is life's most beautiful mystery, it inspires with its passion, nurtures with its generosity, and enriches with its spirit," this is how he lived. In lieu of flowers please consider making donations in Tommy's name to ARC Broward at https://www.arcbroward.com/ways-to-give. Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 12, 2019