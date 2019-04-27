Thomas R. "Tom" Stanford, 92, of North Port, FL passed away April 15, 2019 at Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans' Home, Port Charlotte, FL.He was the fourth and last child born to Roy and Ora Stanford in East Cleveland, OH. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Vida Stanford of Euclid, OH and Betty Grant of Cleveland, FL, and one brother, David Stanford (Bonnie) of Key Largo, FL.Tom grew up and went to school in Euclid, OH. In World War II he was active in the Merchant Marines and U.S. Navy. After the war he was a civilian captain for twenty years with the Coast Guard, licensed to 100 ton in Florida and the Bahama Islands. He retired after 34 years with the Fort Lauderdale News as a printer and composing room foreman.In his life Tom enjoyed boating, deep sea fishing, skin diving, camping, motorcycling, bicycling, country western dancing and yes partying with friends. He belonged to the Eagles, Moose, American Legion, DAV, Charlotte Country Music Club and Harbor Cove Civic Assoc.Tom is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Denise Stanford; sons, Tim (Lissa Spalding) Stanford and Rev. Thomas (Nancy) Stanford of Ft. Lauderdale; granddaughters, Christina Beck (Chris), Jenna (Neal) Carroll of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; nephew, David Stanford II of Tallahassee, FL; niece, Cindy (Virgil) Glorioso of North Ft. Myers, FL; nephews, Jim Grant and Bill (Mary Beth) Grant of Cleveland, OH; four great grandchildren; step brother, Corwin Grant of Painesville, OH; stepdaughters, Michelle (Aaron) Lail of Newton, NC and Dawn (Chris) Harrington of Tega Cay, SC.Services are 2 PM, April 27, 2019, at Harbor Cove Clubhouse, 499 Imperial Drive, North Port, FL 34287.In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans' Home Fund, 21281 Grayton Terrace, Port Charlotte FL 33954Interment will be at a later date at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd. 72, Sarasota, FL. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary