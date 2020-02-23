|
|
Thomas William Clarke died on February 19, 2020 at the age of 66. He was living in Pompano Beach, Florida at the time of his passing. He is survived by his three children, Michael Clarke, Tana Clarke, and Danielle Clarke-Mitsch, and his four grandchildren. He was a son to Maryellen and Edward Clarke and brother to Kathy, Mark, Rosemarie, Anne, and Ellen. His memorial service will be on February 29, 2020 at Kraeer Funeral Home at 200 West Copans Road, Pompano Beach, Florida 33064. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Amyloidosis Foundation at amyloidosis.org.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2020