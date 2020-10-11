Thomas W. Stermer, 81, Born February 24, 1939, passed away on September 2, 2020. "Tom" a S. Fla. Resident since 1967 was born in Norfolk, VA. to Robert and Evelyn Stermer. He was predeceased by his wife of 39 years, Jo Nell, and wife Irene. Father of seven children, Mary, Thomas Jr. (RIP), Theresa, Christopher, Vivian, Shawn, and Louis, his 18 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, brother Robert of Norfolk, VA, Sister Patricia of Virginia Beach, Va. And brother Charles of Strongstown, PA. Funeral Mass to be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Boca Raton on Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Following the Mass, he will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Queen of Heaven Cemetery, No. Lauderdale, FL. graveside service is for immediate family only please.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store