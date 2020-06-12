Thomas Weiss
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Weiss, 72, passed away peacefully at his home in Boca Raton, Florida, on June 4th, after a battle with cancer. Tom was a loving husband, stepfather and grandfather. He was charming, smart, honest and humorous, with an infectious laugh. He touched the lives of family, friends and colleagues, creating a personal and real connection with them all. His presence in their lives cannot be replaced. Tom's lifelong passion for golf took him to the most challenging courses in the world. He and his brother, Dick, developed Strategic Shaft Technologies, the leader in golf club shaft analysis and assembly. Tom's career began in the food industry, where he excelled in management and sales. Tom served as Vice President of Sales with Syracuse China. This led to the creation of his own tableware company, T. Weiss & Associates, in South Florida. Tom is survived by his wife, the love of his life, Ellen (Padden) and her two sons, David Schwartz (wife Amy and daughter Lana), and Michael Schwartz (wife Natalia), and his brother Richard Weiss (wife Gail) of Jupiter, Florida. He is a graduate of the Albany Academy, Albany High School, and of the University of Miami (FL) class of 1970. He is the son of former New York State Republican Chairman Norman Weiss, Esq. and Dorothy (Feinberg) Weiss of Albany, New York. His grandfather was Benjamin Feinberg, NY Senate Majority Leader. His namesake Godfather was Thomas Dewey, NY State Governor. There are no funeral services planned at this time. Contributions can be made in his name to the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society, honoring Tom's love of animals.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 11, 2020
Tom was one of my very best friends. We golfed a lot, laughed a lot and loved each other like brothers. Its so sad.
Ed Levine
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved