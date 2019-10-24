Home

Fred Hunters Funerals Cremation Cemeteries
718 South Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316-1219
954-527-1550
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Fred Hunter Funeral Home
S. Federal Hwy
Fort Lauderdale, FL
View Map
Thomas Z. Hamaway M.D.


1931 - 2019
Thomas Z. Hamaway M.D. Obituary
Dr. Thomas Z. Hamaway has moved his medical practice to Heaven, effective October 11, 2019. TZH, or, as his grandchildren called him, "The Most Interesting Man in the World", passed on to join the party in Heaven where his best friends and family have been waiting for him.

Dr. Hamaway was a devoted member of the Fort Lauderdale community for 50 years, serving as the Chief of Surgery/ Chief of Staff at several hospitals including Broward General Hospital and The Cleveland Clinic. He performed the first kidney transplant in Broward County but his devotion to his patients, his incredible bedside manner, and his generosity are how his patients will remember him. Services on10/26 beginning at 12pm, Fred Hunter S.Federal Hwy. Fred Hunter.com for full obit and details.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
