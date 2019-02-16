Home

Baird-Case Jordan-Fannin Funeral Home
4343 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308-5207
954-492-4000
Service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Baird-Case Jordan-Fannin Funeral Home
4343 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308-5207
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:30 PM
Baird-Case Jordan-Fannin Funeral Home
4343 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308-5207
View Map
Timothy I. Hodges Obituary
Timothy I. Hodges passed away on February 12, 2019, at the age of 65. Tim, son of Robert and Bonnie Hodges, was born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, FL. He graduated from FLHS in 1971, attended Broward College and was a third generation realtor with Hodges Real Estate for over 40 years. On February 17th a service will be held for Tim from 2-4pm at Baird-Case Jordan-Fannin Funeral Home, 4343 N Federal Hwy. There will be a prayer service at 3:30pm and a celebration of life will follow at Manor Lanes Bowling.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019
