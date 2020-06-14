Timothy Michael Cavanaugh
Tim Cavanaugh, 64, Of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, lost his battle with cancer, and passed away on June 8, 2020.

He was born in Michigan City, IN, to William and Mary Cavanaugh, who preceded him in death.

Tim is survived by his wife Debbie, in Ft.Lauderdale. They were married on Aug.18, 2000. Tim is also survived by his daughter, Caitlin and son Corban, both of Chicago IL, his stepson, Jason Gouge and his brother, James Cavanaugh of Michigan.

Tim graduated from St. Joseph College and spent most of his career in the casino industry. He was VP of finance for Boyd gaming. He also worked at Trump Casino in Indiana and Hard Rock Casino in Florida.

Tim was an avid Cubs and Bears fan, loved

visiting the beach, local casinos, and taking cruises.

Contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 14, 2020.
June 13, 2020
Dear Caitlin and Corbin you have our sincere sympathies in the loss of your father.
John and Pam Jasniewski
Pamela Jasniewski
Friend
June 12, 2020
What a great guy and so fun. We played ball together, rooted on our Cubbies, beached together in MC. Great memories. Condolences to family. RIP, Naugh.
Rich Van Vlack
Friend
June 12, 2020
I enjoyed playing baseball with Tim. He was a great teammate and always a lot of fun. My condolences.
Steve Gallas
Friend
