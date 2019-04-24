Tina Maguire, 82, died Friday April 19, at Lenox on the Lake under close care.Tina (Tafteen) was born on April 11, 1937 in Dallas, TX to Taft and Willie Faye Wilson. After graduating Lincoln High School in Dallas, she earned her nursing degree. She joined the U.S. Air Force in 1963 and served as a flight nurse during the Vietnam War. In 1968, Captain Tafteen Mays was honorably discharged while stationed at U.S. Tachikawa Air Force Base in Tokyo, Japan. Tina worked as a nurse anesthetist at hospitals throughout the country. She loved classical music and was an avid pro-football fan. Tina was a legacy Zeta Phi Beta member pledging at Dillard University. She was an active member last at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Crystal River, FL. Tina is survived by her daughter, Lynnelle Mays, granddaughter, Nichole Lawrence and great-grand children Isaiah and Mackenzie; and extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward John Maguire and her brother, Samuel Wilson. Funeral service will be Saturday, April 27, at 3 pm at Baird-Case Funeral Home in Tamarac, FL. Tina will be buried with her husband in Cleveland, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support youth scholarships in Miami with Zeta Blue Network at Beta Tau Zeta Chapter, P.O. Box 471466, Miami, FL 33247. Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary