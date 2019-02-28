Home

Todd D. Woods, 48, of Boca Raton, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 after a long & courageous 15+ year battle with his health. He is survived by wife Melodie; father Tom (Janie); mother in law Jolynn; sister Tonya (Steve); brother Tommy; brother in law Bobby & nieces Jessica, Sarah & Angelina. He is preceded in death by his mother, Frances Morgan. A celebration of life will be held on Sat., March 2, 2019 at 5pm with food & fellowship to follow at Calvary Chapel West Boca, 10660 Sandalfoot Blvd West, Boca Raton, FL 33428.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 28, 2019
