Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Toni Paoli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Toni M. Paoli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Toni M. Paoli Obituary
Paoli, Toni, 97, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones. Toni was a beloved wife, mother, nanny and great nanny. She is survived by her daughter Anita (Jon), son Alan (Michelle) and her daughter Vicki (Art), 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Over her lifetime she volunteered and contributed to various local charities and was the first women to be appointed to the Board of Directors of Home Savings. She was best know for being her beloved Augie's legal assistant and after he passed she continued to work with her son, Alan. "A life well lived". At her request no service is planned. In her memory, please make a donation to the .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Toni's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -