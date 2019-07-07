Home

Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 276-4161
Trevette Wallace
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Joseph's Episcopal Church
3300 South Seacrest Blvd
Boynton Beach, FL
Trevette Lockwood "Ted" Wallace


1951 - 2019
Trevette Lockwood "Ted" Wallace Obituary
Trevette "Ted" Lockwood Wallace, 68, of Boca Raton and formerly Delray Beach passed away on July 3, 2019. Ted was a 1969 graduate of Cardinal Newman High School, West Palm Beach and a 1973 graduate of the University of Florida, Phi Beta Kappa. He was the owner of Wallace Auto Consultants. Ted was predeceased by his parents F. Earl Wallace, Jr. and Janet Lockwood Wallace and his brother F. Earl Wallace, III. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Patricia Anne Gosnell Wallace, brothers William L. Wallace and Stetson Wallace, his sisters Aubrey "Mary" Carter and Arienne "Susan" Wallace Rumsch and many dear nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 7 PM to 9 PM at the Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, 745 NE 6th Avenue (North Federal Highway), Delray Beach. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, 2 PM at St. Joseph's Episcopal Church, 3300 South Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 7, 2019
