Trevette "Ted" Lockwood Wallace, 68, of Boca Raton and formerly Delray Beach passed away on July 3, 2019. Ted was a 1969 graduate of Cardinal Newman High School, West Palm Beach and a 1973 graduate of the University of Florida, Phi Beta Kappa. He was the owner of Wallace Auto Consultants. Ted was predeceased by his parents F. Earl Wallace, Jr. and Janet Lockwood Wallace and his brother F. Earl Wallace, III. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Patricia Anne Gosnell Wallace, brothers William L. Wallace and Stetson Wallace, his sisters Aubrey "Mary" Carter and Arienne "Susan" Wallace Rumsch and many dear nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 7 PM to 9 PM at the Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, 745 NE 6th Avenue (North Federal Highway), Delray Beach. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, 2 PM at St. Joseph's Episcopal Church, 3300 South Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 7, 2019