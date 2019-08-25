|
Ugo, 88, of Ft Lauderdale, died on July 30, 2019. A beloved father to Gregg, Marco and Tania, a brother Carlo, & grandfather (Nonno) to Lauren, Allison, Morgan, Lynn, Zoe & Isabel. Born in Italy on 5/31/31, a retired psychiatrist for 50 years. Ugo, a wonderful cook, loved to travel, was a great gardener, enjoyed swimming daily, being active and spending time with others. Ugo lived life to the fullest and he will be sorely missed and fondly remembered.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019