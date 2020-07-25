1/1
Ursula Hofer
Ursula Hofer, 85 loving wife and mother, passed peacefully in Cos Cob, CT with her husband and children nearby. Ursula was born on January 26, 1935 in New York City, NY to Gertrude and Hans Olrogge, recent immigrants from Germany.

Ursula had a passion for gardening, travel and reading. Her first jobs included working for Paulist Press and then KLM Airlines, whose flight benefits enabled her to visit relatives in Germany. It was on one of these visits that she met her husband, Norbert. They raised their children, Melanie and Richard in Cos Cob, CT and built a property management company together. They retired from the company in 1990 and moved to Boca Raton, FL.

She is survived by her husband Norbert Hofer, daughter Melanie Hofer (James Tingley) son Richard hofer (Kerri Ann Hofer), and grandsons Richard Alex Hofer (Priyanka Amin), and Wolfgang Hofer (Bridgett Emigh, fiance).

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 25, 2020.
