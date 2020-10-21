Valentine "Val" Steele (January 20, 1941-October 12, 2020) Val is survived by his wife Cookie, his sons Brad, Scott, Walter, Chris, Brian, daughter Jennifer, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Val attended St. Anthony's Catholic School, Central Catholic HS(St. Thomas Aquinas)and the University of Southern Mississippi. Val settled in Melbourne and co-founded the Steele Company. He served as Commissioner and Mayor of Melbourne Beach and Commissioner and Chairman of Brevard County. Additionally he served as a board member of numerous businesses and founded several non-profits. Val was an innovative and charismatic leader who touched many through his public service, passion and enthusiasm for life. Most of all he was a loving and devoted family man and friend to so many and he will be dearly missed. Services will be held Friday, October 23rd at 11:00 am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.



