Vania Williamson passed away peacefully on February 27th in her home surrounded by her loving husband of more than 60 years and her three children.
Vania Torres Nogueira was born Aug. 22, 1929, in Bahia, Brazil and spent her early years in the city of Salvador. At age 18, she moved to Rio de Janeiro to continue her studies. In 1956, while working at the US Embassy, she met her future husband, journalist Bill Williamson of Iowa, who had just arrived on a fellowship to do graduate research on the country's newspapers.
She said she knew she would marry him the minute she looked at him and they were married Nov. 27, 1959. They lived in Brazil until moving to Florida in 1981 with their three children.
Vania lived a full life. She had a successful career as a realtor and was founder of two Brazilian artisanal confectionary shops named Vanya's Sweets in South Florida. Later in life Vania became the proud author of a book of spiritual writings 'LETTERS TO THE HEART--My Chit-Chat with God" in which her words of encouragement, faith and love will live on forever.
However, the role Vania most cherished in life was being a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
In lieu of flowers her family suggests donations of her book be made to local churches, schools, libraries, yourself, a special someone, or to the Center for Spiritual Living Ft. Lauderdale where "A Celebration of Life" will be held on March 14, Saturday, at 1pm (4849 N. Dixie Hwy, Oakland Park 33334)
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2020