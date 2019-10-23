Home

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
410-643-2226
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
View Map
Vickie Lee Fila Obituary
Vickie Lee Fila of Easton, Maryland died October 16th, 2019. She was 67 years old. She was born June 23rd, 1952 to the late J.R. Winters and Carrie Carver. Vickie was a loving wife, beloved mother and grandmother. She devoted her life to her family and all her "kids". She worked in the health care field for 40 years both in Maryland and Florida.

Vickie is survived by her loving husband, David Alan Fila; her two sons, Mark Allan Thrasher and Christopher David Fila; her three daughter-in-law's, Andrea Marie Fila, Sara Fuller Thrasher, and Cheryl Marie Thrasher; and her three grandchildren, Brandon Allan Thrasher, Emma Ray Fila and Nadia Simone Thrasher. She is preceded in death by her precious baby boy, Nicholas Patrick Fila.

Friends and Family may visit on October 25th, 2019 from 4 PM to 7PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, located at 106 Shamrock Rd, Chester, MD 21619. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at 11 AM followed by burial at Stevensville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation made in her name to or a . www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 23, 2019
