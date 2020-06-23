Victor Charles Smith III, age 74, passed away on June 11, 2020. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, February 7, 1946, and moved to Fort Lauderdale in 1957. He graduated from St. Anthony Elementary School, St. Thomas Aquinas High School and the University of Florida with a degree in Civil Engineering in 1971. He is survived by his wife, Ellen B. Smith; brothers and sisters, Stacia, Peter, Michael, Stephanie and Katie; five nieces and one nephew. He is preceded in death by his parents, Beulah and Victor Charles Smith, Jr.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



