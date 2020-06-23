Victor Charles Smith III
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor Charles Smith III, age 74, passed away on June 11, 2020. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, February 7, 1946, and moved to Fort Lauderdale in 1957. He graduated from St. Anthony Elementary School, St. Thomas Aquinas High School and the University of Florida with a degree in Civil Engineering in 1971. He is survived by his wife, Ellen B. Smith; brothers and sisters, Stacia, Peter, Michael, Stephanie and Katie; five nieces and one nephew. He is preceded in death by his parents, Beulah and Victor Charles Smith, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved