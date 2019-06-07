|
Victor Cohen, of Boca Raton, FL, and formerly of Baltimore, MD, passed away on June 4, 2019 at the age of 92. He is survived by his children, Lawrence Cohen and Barbara (Kenneth) Berman, and a grandson, A. Ryan Berman. Mr. Cohen was predeceased by his brothers, the late Sidney H. Cohen and S. Harold Cohen, and his parents, M. Zellic and Anna Cohen.Funeral services and interment will be held at United Hebrew Cemetery, Baltimore, MD on Friday, June 7, at 1 pm. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 10305 Wetherburn Road, Ellicott City, MD 21042. Arrangements by SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC. sollevinson.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 7, 2019