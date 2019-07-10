Victoria (Vickie) Marie Kenney, native of Ft. Lauderdale, age 57, passed away June 30, 2019. Victoria was born December 8, 1961 in Ft. Lauderdale to Ronald Barnett and Maryann Catherine (née Harris) Sladon. Vickie graduated Ft. Lauderdale High School in 1979 and attended Barat College of the Sacred Heart in Lake Forest, Illinois. Like her mother, Victoria was a devout and lifelong Catholic. Putting the message of love into practice, she was deeply kind to friend and stranger alike (both two- and four-legged), always with a great and bottomless compassion for those in need. She excelled as a pianist, and, as was her way, almost exclusively played for family and close friends on her prized antique Chickering piano. Victoria's early career was focused on travel, working in both commercial and private concerns. Included in that field was her time at Health Communications Inc.; as she used to say, "I remember when they started, and it was out of a shed!" Vickie always had so many exciting and varied stories that coincided with that focus of travel both at home and abroad. For those who knew her best, with many of her friends since early childhood, Victoria was a life-long prankster with a sense of humor and command of mimicry that could send her audience to the floor! A unique soul and free spirit, she will be loved and missed always. Mrs. Kenney is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Ronald Andrew Sladon Jr. She is survived by her loving husband, retired firefighter Kevin Kenney, having first laid eyes on his dear Vickie while both were Flying L's. With instant infatuation and eventual love for Victoria, they were certainly each other's compliment and true soul mate. Sister Margaret (Arthur) Marler; stepmother Carol Sladon; Stepsister Eve (Alain) Rochelemagne; Step-brother Tiger (Allison) Cosmos; and several nieces and nephews. And special little prankster: Chloe. Visitation will be Friday, July 12 from 7-9 pm. at the First Christian Church of Wilton Manors. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13 at 11 am. at Saint Pius X in Ft. Lauderdale. Online condolences can be shared at edkalis.com. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation & Funeral Services Wilton Manors. Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 10, 2019