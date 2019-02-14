Age 85, formerly of Munhall, PA, passed away at her home February 9th, 2019, in Hollywood, Florida. She was born May 10th, 1933, to Joseph and Anna Toth of West Homestead, PA. Vilma graduated from Munhall High School in 1951. She and Edward (Ed) Evancho were married in 1957. In 1997, she retired from Turner Corporation and moved to Hollywood, Florida, to be closer to her children. Vilma is survived by children: Lisa Evancho Hollywood, FL, Wayne (Peggy) Evancho of Davie, FL, and Amy Evancho (Erik Gunhus) of Tampa, FL; and grandchildren Stephanie (Sean) Dwyer, Meagan Evancho, Mathew Evancho, and Krystal Tamewitz (Jason Knapp); great-grandson, Jordan Knapp. She is also survived by her sister, Phyllis Toth of West Homestead, PA. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the beach, visiting with her children, grandchildren and great-grandson and liked sharing her lunch with her devoted buddy Gino (dog). She was preceded in death by husband Edward J. Evancho and her parents. Visitation will be Friday, February 15th, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral home in Munhall. A funeral liturgy will be celebrated Saturday, February 16th at 9:30 am, in St. John Byzantine Catholic Church in Munhall, and burial will be at St. John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Vilma's honor are preferred to the following: ; ; or the Carnegie Library of Homestead.www.swgfuneralhome.com Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary