On Sunday, May 3, 2020, Vincent B. Christ passed away peacefully at the age of 89 following a brief illness. He was born April 1, 1931 in Buffalo, New York to the late Mary H. Hattinger and Arthur M. Christ. After receiving a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Buffalo and a Master of Science from the University of Texas, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 – 1960 and then in the U.S. Naval Reserves until 1970. He married Alice A. Klee October 13, 1956, and they had six children together. Following his Navy career, he worked for and retired from the Eli Lilly Co. as a pharmaceutical representative for the company. Following Alice's death in 1986, he married the late Andree Jeanne Reich in 1989 and they retired together to Deerfield Beach, Florida. He was a devout Catholic and became very involved with the community in a variety of organizations including the St. Vincent de Paul Society, the Knights of Columbus, Habitat for Humanity and found time to work as a school crossing guard. His favorite hobby was flying kites with his grandchildren and he was a great Scrabble player. He is survived by his children Mary (Edwin) Browne, Daniel (Susan) Christ, Elizabeth (Mitchell) Berman, Karen (Eric) Krepps, Nancy (Mark) Willgens, Andrew Christ, and stepchildren John Reich, Donna (Mark) Kreuger, Tom Reich (deceased) and Lisa (John) Wilson as well as twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He will be missed by his family and all who knew him.
Private family entombment will be held at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity, 100 Parker Ct., Chardon, OH 44024.
Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.
Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 10, 2020.