|
|
On Wednesday, October 23, 2019, Vincent James Betterly (Vin, Vinnie, Vince), husband (Bun-Hub), father (Poppa), grandfather (Pop Pop), and friend, passed away at home at the age of 73 (an age he'd want no one to know about, so it's our little secret).
Born on April 27, 1946 in Brooklyn, New York to Lester and Ethel (Heaphy) Betterly, Vinnie was the second youngest of nine children and named for his Uncle Vincent Heaphy, who was killed in action during World War II; his grandson, Colin, carries on the name Vincent within his middle name. Vinnie began working various jobs at the age of nine (shoveling snow earned him his first paycheck) and he spent 20-years working at Estée Lauder, where he met his wife, Jill, but his biggest pride and joy was when he earned his painting contractor's license and began his business Vince Betterly Painting Contractor (not to be confused with its predecessor, VJ Carpentry).
Vinnie loved telling stories of his childhood in Greenpoint, New York (Did you know he only had his tonsils removed because his youngest sister, Leslie, had hers removed and their parents didn't want her to be alone in the hospital? Or how he blackmailed his older brother, Fred, into giving him a sip of cola and some potato chips or he'd tell their Pop that Fred snuck home late through the fire escape?) He enjoyed reminiscing about the years his family had Walt Disney World annual passes and they went on the ride Tower of Terror over and over again because there were no lines, or how he lost his sunglasses on Space Mountain. He also dabbled in community theatre when his youngest daughter, Melissa, began acting and he loved to hear the audience laugh; he was especially proud of his Irish brogue in "Arsenic and Old Lace" ("Teddy, you promised not to do that!"). Vinnie would also boast about how the Betterley Cemetery in Vermont is the final resting place of his 6th great-grandparents, as well as about the existence of the nearby Betterly Road. Ultimately, nothing brought him more joy than having his family, Jill, Melissa, Alex, Colin, and Lydia around and playing dinosaurs with his grandson, Colin.
Vinnie was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Ethel, brothers George, Ronald, and Clyde, and sisters Dorothy and Edith. He is survived by his wife of 42-years, Jill (Cooper); daughters Deborah, Donna Miles, and Melissa Betterly-Sherman (Alex Sherman); grandchildren Jeanine, Sean, Fiona, Colin, and Lydia; siblings Frederick (Mae), Frances Smith, and Leslie Friend (Joseph); and an endless family tree of in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Following his wishes, Vinnie was cremated and there will be no services - the last thing he'd want is people gathered in sadness. Instead, he'd want his family and friends to gather and talk about "the good ol' days."
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 6, 2019