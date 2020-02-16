Home

Committal
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
South Florida National Cemetery
Lake Worth, FL
Vincent C. Barth, age 100, long-time resident of Plantation, FL, passed away peacefully, January 24, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living in Naples, Florida. Vince was a WWII Veteran, Bronze Star, Battle of the Bulge, and made an "Honor Flight" in 2015 to Washington, D.C War Memorials. Service to his community continued in the Coast Guard Auxiliary as a 47 year member and Flotilla Commander. Active in St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, Vince served as a loyal Usher/Greeter at the 4:00 Saturday Mass until age 95. Vince was a huge Miami Marlins Fan and was honored to throw the first pitch at a home game to celebrate his 100 birthday last August.

Vincent is survived by his son, Richard V. Barth and his wife Sondra Barth of Evansville, IN: nieces, Joan Dilkey of Bonita Springs, FL, Susan Reittinger of Carlsbad, CA and their husbands and families. He also leaves many devoted friends and caregivers.

Vince will be laid to rest where he will join his loving wife Jean on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 1:00PM with Full Military Honors and Catholic Committal Service at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida. He will be missed by all, with his never-ending smile, vibrant spirit, engaging sense of humor, and joy for life. Those wishing to honor Vince's memory may make a contribution to South Florida Honor Flight or .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 16, 2020
