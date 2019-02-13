Home

Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1655 University Drive
Coral Springs, FL 330716026
(954) 753-8960
Vincent Carrano
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1655 University Drive
Coral Springs, FL 330716026
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
9950 NW 29th Street
Coral Springs, FL
Vincent Carrano Obituary
Carrano, Vincent, 79, of Lighthouse Point passed away February 11, 2019. Vincent was predeceased by his wife, Margaret in 2013 and son, Anthony in 2016. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving daughter, Christina (Dan Von Husen) Carrano, daughter-in-law, Doreen Siat, grandchildren, Taylor Anthony Carrano, Megan Siat & Caitlan Siat. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 17, 2019, 6:00 - 8:00pm at Kraeer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 1655 University Drive, Coral Springs. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 18, 2019, 10:00am at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 9950 NW 29th Street, Coral Springs. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made in Vincent's memory to www.floridahumanesociety.org, 3870 N. Powerline Road, Pompano Beach, FL 33073 or 954-974-6152
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
