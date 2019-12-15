|
Vincent Diglio, 97, of Sunrise, Florida, passed away December 9, 2019. Born in New York City, NY; he joined the United States Army in 1942 honorably serving until 1946. In 1964, he met and married his wife Joan; they were happily married until her passing in 1979. They came to South Florida in 1978 and he worked as a Union Official for AFSCME until his retirement. Vincent enjoyed reading, and was a "tinker" -always repairing something. He is survived by his daughter, Rosemary; nieces and nephews, Jacino and her husband, George, Diane and her husband, Joe, Stanley, Frank, and Louis. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by T. M. Ralph Funeral Home Sawgrass/Weston (954) 587-6888
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 15, 2019