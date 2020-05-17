Vincent J. Ptak
1931 - 2020
Vincent J. Ptak, 89, of Lake Worth, FL passed away on May 2, 2020. Mr. Ptak served in the US Army during the Korean conflict and is a retiree of the Continental Baking Company (Hostess Bakery). Beloved husband of Mary A. (nee Rakowski) Ptak, dearest father of David (David Fry), and James (Carol, nee Milliron), loved grandfather of Catharine (Rodney) Kirkland, and Carolynne Ptak, special "Dziadzi" to Caleb and Joshua Kirkland. Son of the late Adam and Lottie Ptak, predeceased by siblings Joseph (Loretta), Edward (Eleanor), Stanley (Josephine), Henry (Eileen), Casey (Florence), Theodore (Wanda) Ptak and Alice (Edward) Gasecki, survived by brother Eugene (June), brother in law to the late Theresa (Joseph) Matusik, and the late Adolph (Sandy) Rakowski. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be no prior visitation, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Trustbridge Hospice, or your favorite charity. Visit www.Lorneandsons.com to view and sign Vincent's online Guestbook.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 15, 2020
Mary and family, so very sorry for the loss of Vincent. Our prayers and thoughts are with you. His legacy will live on when Matthew will make Christmas cookies with his cookie cutters. Rest In Peace. Vince will be missed.
Sandy and Family Rakowski
Family
May 12, 2020
Mary, so sorry for your loss as well for the loss of your brother. We will keep Vince in our prayers. Take care as you are now the only family member. Joan and Dan in Orlando......
Joan and Dan Imiolo
Family
