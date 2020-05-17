Vincent J. Ptak, 89, of Lake Worth, FL passed away on May 2, 2020. Mr. Ptak served in the US Army during the Korean conflict and is a retiree of the Continental Baking Company (Hostess Bakery). Beloved husband of Mary A. (nee Rakowski) Ptak, dearest father of David (David Fry), and James (Carol, nee Milliron), loved grandfather of Catharine (Rodney) Kirkland, and Carolynne Ptak, special "Dziadzi" to Caleb and Joshua Kirkland. Son of the late Adam and Lottie Ptak, predeceased by siblings Joseph (Loretta), Edward (Eleanor), Stanley (Josephine), Henry (Eileen), Casey (Florence), Theodore (Wanda) Ptak and Alice (Edward) Gasecki, survived by brother Eugene (June), brother in law to the late Theresa (Joseph) Matusik, and the late Adolph (Sandy) Rakowski. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no prior visitation, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Trustbridge Hospice, or your favorite charity. Visit www.Lorneandsons.com to view and sign Vincent's online Guestbook.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 17, 2020.