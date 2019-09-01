Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
The Community Church of LBTS
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Ragusa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent J. Ragusa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent J. Ragusa Obituary
Died peacefully on August 11, 2019 at the age of 88. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Connie. He will be missed by his daughter Caren Ragusa & his grandsons Nick Ragusa (Jessica) & Joey Ragusa (Baggio). A long-time resident of S. FL. Vincent was an award-winning hairstylist who owned several salons in Ft. Lauderdale (The Ladies Room). After retirement, he began writing plays for a Community Theater in Lauderdale by the Sea, which he & his wife founded. He produced, directed & occasionally acted in these productions. To honor Vincent, a Celebration of life will be held on Sunday September 8 at 1:00 pm at The Community Church of LBTS, 4333 Bougainvillea Drive, LBTS, Fl 33308 where he was an Elder.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Church.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.