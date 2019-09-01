|
|
Died peacefully on August 11, 2019 at the age of 88. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Connie. He will be missed by his daughter Caren Ragusa & his grandsons Nick Ragusa (Jessica) & Joey Ragusa (Baggio). A long-time resident of S. FL. Vincent was an award-winning hairstylist who owned several salons in Ft. Lauderdale (The Ladies Room). After retirement, he began writing plays for a Community Theater in Lauderdale by the Sea, which he & his wife founded. He produced, directed & occasionally acted in these productions. To honor Vincent, a Celebration of life will be held on Sunday September 8 at 1:00 pm at The Community Church of LBTS, 4333 Bougainvillea Drive, LBTS, Fl 33308 where he was an Elder.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Church.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019