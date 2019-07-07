Vincent (Vinny) Zecchino age 67 of Hollywood suddenly passed away, Thursday night, June 27, 2019 at Memorial Regional Hospital. It happened quickly, just the way Vinny wished to go when his time was up. Vinny was an artist, a poet, extremely funny, loved music, had an amazing memory, was very wise and had the biggest heart. He identified his life with that of Vincent Van Gogh. His favorite writing was in a letter from Van Gogh to his brother Theo. "But in this death nothing is sad, it takes place in broad daylight with a sun that floods everything with a light of fine gold." Vinny is walking Heavens' streets of gold. He is survived by mother Emilia, (Emily); sister Linda; brother Domenick, aunt Toni Lorusso; niece Daniella Zecchino and companion Joyce Kelson. Gathering of family and friends Wednesday, July 10th, 2019, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 PM followed by a Prayer Service and Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 PM. and a reception thereafter all at Landmark Funeral Home. Vinny had been going to the Rebel Center Drop In Center which services people with mental health issues since it opened in 2001. He was loved by everyone there and he felt like he not only benefited from their services but he also helped everyone who frequented the center and that gave him purpose, therefore in lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to: Memorial Foundation, For: Behavioral Health Fund. 3329 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL 33021. In memory of Vincent Zecchino. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home; 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220 Please leave condolences online at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 7, 2019