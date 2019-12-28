Home

Brown's Funeral Home
1004 S. Dixie Highway
Lantana, FL 33462
(561) 533-5256
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Brown's Funeral Home
1004 S. Dixie Highway
Lantana, FL 33462
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
3:30 PM
Brown's Funeral Home
1004 S. Dixie Highway
Lantana, FL 33462
Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
1:30 PM
South Florida National Cemetery
Viola Castrataro "Lola" Davison Obituary
Mrs. Viola "Lola" Castrataro Davison, age 84, of Boynton Beach died Thursday, December 26, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.

Lola was born on March 31, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY a daughter of the late Michael & Angelina Castrataro. Lola was married to Donald Davison on July 24, 1954 and together they celebrated 62 years of marriage until his passing, February 15, 2017. Lola was a proud mother, devoted grandmother, great grandmother, and loving sister. She was also considered amongst many of her nieces, nephews and cousins to be a favorite. She simply knew how to make a room light up. She was Catholic by faith and attended St. Thomas More.

Lola leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Denise (Joe) Guzzi and Cindy (Tommy) Twombly; grandchildren, Tom Twombly, Jennifer and Erik Faaland, Donald Guzzi; great-grandchildren, Aiden Twombly, Cody Faaland, Tom Twombly, Bradley Faaland; sister, Delores Lopez; brothers, Vinny Castrataro and George (Jeanne) Castrataro; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 1:00-3:30pm at Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 S Dixie Highway Lantana, FL 33462. Funeral services will begin at 3:30pm. She will be laid to rest next to her husband on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 1:30pm at South Florida National Cemetery.

Online condolences at www.LifeCelebrationsFL.com

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 28, 2019
