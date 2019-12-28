|
Mrs. Viola "Lola" Castrataro Davison, age 84, of Boynton Beach died Thursday, December 26, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
Lola was born on March 31, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY a daughter of the late Michael & Angelina Castrataro. Lola was married to Donald Davison on July 24, 1954 and together they celebrated 62 years of marriage until his passing, February 15, 2017. Lola was a proud mother, devoted grandmother, great grandmother, and loving sister. She was also considered amongst many of her nieces, nephews and cousins to be a favorite. She simply knew how to make a room light up. She was Catholic by faith and attended St. Thomas More.
Lola leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Denise (Joe) Guzzi and Cindy (Tommy) Twombly; grandchildren, Tom Twombly, Jennifer and Erik Faaland, Donald Guzzi; great-grandchildren, Aiden Twombly, Cody Faaland, Tom Twombly, Bradley Faaland; sister, Delores Lopez; brothers, Vinny Castrataro and George (Jeanne) Castrataro; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 1:00-3:30pm at Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 S Dixie Highway Lantana, FL 33462. Funeral services will begin at 3:30pm. She will be laid to rest next to her husband on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 1:30pm at South Florida National Cemetery.
