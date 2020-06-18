Viola "Rosemarie" Findlay
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Viola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Viola "Rosemarie" Findlay died peacefully at home with her loving daughter by her side on May 25, 2020. Rosemarie was born and raised in Miami, Florida on February 15, 1937. She was also known to others as "Sweeney". She earned the nickname Sweeney because her father used to call her 'sweetie;' but, because of his heavy accent, everyone thought he was calling her Sweeney. It stuck with her throughout her life much to her astonishment. Rosemarie was a soft-spoken person. She was successful in instilling her beliefs in her children. They grew up to be loving, caring, trusting and respectful. In 1996 she retired to Port Charlotte, FL, and later moved to Boulder, CO, and then Branford, FL. She spent her final months in Hollywood, FL with her daughter.

Rosemarie is survived by her brother Bill Heffernan (Lois), Miami FL; her loving daughter, Mary Brown-Valle (Feliz Valle) Hollywood, FL; daughter-in-law's Debra Dion, Branford FL and Debe Patterson (Hans), Florissant, CO; granddaughters Kristina Hicks O'Brien (Shaun), Clermont, FL, Denise Gailey (Mirek Kudasik), Woodlawn Park, CO, Randi Davis, Florissant, CO, and Nicole Valle, Miami Lakes, FL; grandsons Daniel Hicks Jr., Miami FL, James Gailey (Ashlee), MO, Christopher Valle (Alex Tesserot); great-grandchildren Emeri, Easton, and Ezra Gailey, MO, Isabela "Bella" Kudasik, Woodlawn Park CO, and Hailey Valdes, Miami Lakes, FL; nephews Clifford and Jimmy Hall, Miami, FL, William Christopher, and William Heffernan Jr. Miami FL, and Bill Doerr, Columbus, GA. Rosemarie is preceded in death by her husband David A. Findlay, her beautiful daughter Edith Smyth, her devoted son Carl Gailey, her mother Viola D. Heffernan, and her sisters Delores "Lynn" Heffernan and Alice Hall.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
June 17, 2020
In loving memory of your mother.
Mary and Felix,
our sincere condolences.
May she rest in peace
Joseph & Ivone London
Acquaintance
June 17, 2020
Rest in peace.
Joseph & Ivone London
Acquaintance
June 17, 2020
Mary, you and your family have my deepest Sympathy.
Jackie Henderson
Coworker
June 17, 2020
I never got the chance to me her, but her daughter Mary Brown was a very nice and loving person.
Jackie Henderson
Coworker
June 17, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and I return to life's routine, I continue to feel comforted by the love and support my family and friends.
Mary
June 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful mother. We will love you and miss you always.
Mary
Daughter
June 17, 2020
In loving memory of my memere. We love and miss you.
Denise Gailey
Grandchild
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved