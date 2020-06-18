Viola "Rosemarie" Findlay died peacefully at home with her loving daughter by her side on May 25, 2020. Rosemarie was born and raised in Miami, Florida on February 15, 1937. She was also known to others as "Sweeney". She earned the nickname Sweeney because her father used to call her 'sweetie;' but, because of his heavy accent, everyone thought he was calling her Sweeney. It stuck with her throughout her life much to her astonishment. Rosemarie was a soft-spoken person. She was successful in instilling her beliefs in her children. They grew up to be loving, caring, trusting and respectful. In 1996 she retired to Port Charlotte, FL, and later moved to Boulder, CO, and then Branford, FL. She spent her final months in Hollywood, FL with her daughter.



Rosemarie is survived by her brother Bill Heffernan (Lois), Miami FL; her loving daughter, Mary Brown-Valle (Feliz Valle) Hollywood, FL; daughter-in-law's Debra Dion, Branford FL and Debe Patterson (Hans), Florissant, CO; granddaughters Kristina Hicks O'Brien (Shaun), Clermont, FL, Denise Gailey (Mirek Kudasik), Woodlawn Park, CO, Randi Davis, Florissant, CO, and Nicole Valle, Miami Lakes, FL; grandsons Daniel Hicks Jr., Miami FL, James Gailey (Ashlee), MO, Christopher Valle (Alex Tesserot); great-grandchildren Emeri, Easton, and Ezra Gailey, MO, Isabela "Bella" Kudasik, Woodlawn Park CO, and Hailey Valdes, Miami Lakes, FL; nephews Clifford and Jimmy Hall, Miami, FL, William Christopher, and William Heffernan Jr. Miami FL, and Bill Doerr, Columbus, GA. Rosemarie is preceded in death by her husband David A. Findlay, her beautiful daughter Edith Smyth, her devoted son Carl Gailey, her mother Viola D. Heffernan, and her sisters Delores "Lynn" Heffernan and Alice Hall.



