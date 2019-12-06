Home

Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home and Cremation Center
4061 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
(954) 565-5591
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Carlton Tower
Violet E. Gustas Obituary
Our beloved Mother was called to be with the Lord on November 30, 2019. Vi, 90 is survived by her daughters, Linda & Carol, Grandson Samuel, wife Amelia, Great Granddaughter Persephone, Son in Law, Jeff Foster & an abundance of Cousins. As a child, she learned to play the piano & continued throughout her life. Neighbors, Friends & Visitors listened to hear, admire & enjoy her music. Celebration of Vi's Life is Sunday, Dec 8, 2019, 2:00 PM at Carlton Tower.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
