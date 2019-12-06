|
Our beloved Mother was called to be with the Lord on November 30, 2019. Vi, 90 is survived by her daughters, Linda & Carol, Grandson Samuel, wife Amelia, Great Granddaughter Persephone, Son in Law, Jeff Foster & an abundance of Cousins. As a child, she learned to play the piano & continued throughout her life. Neighbors, Friends & Visitors listened to hear, admire & enjoy her music. Celebration of Vi's Life is Sunday, Dec 8, 2019, 2:00 PM at Carlton Tower.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019