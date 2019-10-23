|
Virginia Arlene Davis, 99, of Boca Raton, FL passed away peacefully in her home on Oct. 15, 2019. She was born to the late Kathryn and Eugene Flaherty on Dec. 25, 1919 in Queens, NY. Virginia was blessed with a large Irish family and is predeceased by her nine siblings; Warren, Frank, Fred, Robert, Eugene, Helen, Kay, Walter and Howard. She was also predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Daniel J. Davis. They were the epitome of true love and genuinely enjoyed the simple things in life and each other. She is survived by her six children; Christine (Hank) Slaight, Danny (Michele) Davis, Brian Davis (Gayle), Kevin (Jill) Davis, Shawn (Cindy) Davis, Denise (Rich) Merrill, eight grandchildren; Amanda, Marisa, Meghan, Tyler, Savannah, Alison, Brenna and Richie. Virginia was an avid reader, a dog lover, a devout catholic, a devoted mother and grandmother. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. A visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 from 5-8pm at the funeral home. A funeral mass will be celebrated Fri., Oct. 25, 2019, 1pm at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to . Professional arrangements by Gary Panoch Funeral Home, Boca Raton, FL 561-997-8580 www.gpanochfunerals.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 23, 2019